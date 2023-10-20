New Movies to Stream and Rent This Weekend

This weekend, there are a variety of new movies to watch on streaming platforms and for rent. Some notable releases include No Hard Feelings, a coming-of-age sex comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence, available on Netflix. The film follows Maddie, who works as an Uber driver and part-time bartender to pay off her inherited house. After her car is towed, Maddie is offered a deal to seduce a wealthy couple’s son in exchange for a new car. Despite the initial skepticism, the movie is described as wildly funny and showcases Jennifer Lawrence’s talent for lighting up the screen.

Another Netflix release is Old Dads, a comedy directed Bill Burr, who also stars in the film alongside Bokeem Woodbine and Bobby Cannavale. The movie revolves around three old friends who become fathers later in life and must navigate the generational differences that come with interacting with younger individuals.

For horror fans, Cobweb is available to stream on Hulu. This thriller follows troubled young boy Peter, who hears mysterious knocking sounds from the walls of his home. As he seeks help in uncovering the secret hidden his parents, the movie attempts to invoke dread through eerie imagery and hidden passages.

Prime Video also offers new releases this weekend. Polite Society is an action comedy-drama about a teenage girl on her path to becoming a stuntwoman. When she discovers that her sister is engaged to a suspicious man, she sets out to sabotage the relationship and takes matters into her own hands. The movie promises an uproarious fun time and draws on various influences.

Lastly, Hidden Blade is a Chinese World War II thriller starring Tony Leung, which can be streamed on Prime Video. This film explores the lives of group spies who infiltrate the enemy’s ranks during the war.

With a wide range of genres and compelling stories, there is something for everyone to enjoy this weekend. Whether you prefer comedy, horror, or action, these new releases provide plenty of entertainment options.

Sources:

– No Hard Feelings: Netflix

– Old Dads: Netflix

– Cobweb: Hulu

– Polite Society: Prime Video

– Hidden Blade: Prime Video