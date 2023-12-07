Ray Romano to Star in Liz Feldman’s Dark Comedy “No Good Deed” at Netflix

Ray Romano is set to take on a leading role in the upcoming dark comedy series “No Good Deed” on Netflix. The show, created Liz Feldman, will see Romano portray the character of Paul, a contractor eager to retire and escape his financial constraints in Los Angeles. As the series unfolds, Paul’s desperate attempts to sell his home in Los Feliz will bring back haunting memories of his past mistakes.

The eight-episode series follows the intertwined stories of three different families who all vie for the purchase of the same 1920s Spanish style villa that they believe holds the solution to their problems. However, they soon discover that the dream home they sought after may turn into a living nightmare.

Netflix ordered the dark comedy to series in May of last year, expressing excitement about the unique concept. Liz Feldman, the creator of the acclaimed show “Dead to Me,” drew inspiration for “No Good Deed” from her own experiences during the early days of the pandemic, which she humorously described as “maniacally searching Zillow listings for a way out of my house.”

In addition to Feldman, the series boasts an impressive lineup of executive producers, including Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum from Gloria Sanchez Productions, Christie Smith, and Silver Tree. Silver Tree will direct the pilot episode and other installments of the show.

Ray Romano, known for his roles in “Everybody Loves Raymond” and his directorial debut film “Somewhere in Queens,” is set to continue his impressive acting career with “No Good Deed.” He will also be seen in Apple’s “Project Artemis,” alongside Scarlett Johansson, Woody Harrelson, and Channing Tatum.

With Romano’s comedic talent and the intriguing premise of “No Good Deed,” viewers can expect a compelling and entertaining dark comedy series coming soon to Netflix.