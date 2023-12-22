UK Government Issues Guidance on Transgender Students in Schools

The UK government has released new guidelines for schools and colleges on how to handle transgender children and young people. The draft guidance, issued Education Secretary Gillian Keegan and Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, advises schools to consider whether a student’s request to socially transition to another gender has been influenced social media or peers.

The guidance emphasizes that schools are not required to allow students to change their preferred names, pronouns, or uniforms. However, it also stresses the importance of involving parents in decision-making processes, except in cases where the child’s safety may be at risk.

When evaluating a student’s request to socially transition, headteachers are urged to consider factors such as the child’s previous similar requests and their understanding of the potential impact. The guidance suggests that schools should seek to understand societal or other influences that may have affected the child’s decision.

The publication of these guidelines has sparked debate among government ministers and MPs. Some Conservative MPs, including former Prime Minister Liz Truss, have expressed dissatisfaction with the guidance, arguing that statutory changes are needed to provide greater protection and clarity.

The guidelines will undergo a consultation period until March 12, 2022. However, headteachers’ leaders have voiced concerns about the lack of clarity and unanswered questions in the current draft. They feel that schools are being placed in a difficult position and are calling for further discussions to ensure the guidance is helpful and feasible for education staff who are already under significant workload.

Under these guidelines, students will have the ability to change their known names and select gender-neutral uniforms if available, with parental consent. However, teachers and other students will not be obligated to use a student’s preferred pronouns. Schools are advised to use “watchful waiting” to ensure that decisions about social transitioning are well-considered and sustained. The guidance also addresses issues such as toilets, changing rooms, and sports, aiming to strike a balance between inclusivity, safeguarding, and practicality.