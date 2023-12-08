Public Schools Embrace Virtual Learning to Support Tree-Planting Project

Public schools across the country are taking a different approach to mark the nationwide tree-planting project initiated the Department of Education (DepEd). Instead of traditional face-to-face classes, students will engage in asynchronous learning activities on December 6th, the designated tree-planting day.

DepEd Spokesperson and Undersecretary Michael Poa confirmed the suspension of in-person classes through a Viber message. A memorandum issued Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte provided detailed guidelines for the implementation of the project named “DepEd’s 236,000 Trees – A Christmas Gift for the Children.”

The project aims to create a cleaner and greener environment for Filipino children and future generations. With the participation of 47,678 public schools, DepEd has set a target of planting over 236,000 trees. By actively participating in tree planting activities, students will have a unique educational opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of environmental issues and foster a sense of responsibility towards the environment.

Aside from the educational benefits, DepEd recognizes the aesthetic value and practical advantages of planting trees on school grounds. Trees provide shade, improve air quality, and create a more calming atmosphere, ultimately enhancing the overall learning environment for students.

This shift to asynchronous learning for the tree-planting day showcases the adaptability of public schools in embracing virtual education. By utilizing technology and innovative approaches, schools can continue to provide valuable learning experiences while actively contributing to environmental conservation efforts.

As the nationwide tree-planting project approaches, students and educators eagerly anticipate the opportunity to make a positive impact on their surroundings. Through this initiative, DepEd hopes to cultivate a culture of environmental responsibility and create a more sustainable future for all.