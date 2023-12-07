No Escape (2015): A Terrifying Journey to Survival

Summary: No Escape (2015) is an action thriller that follows an American family trapped in Southeast Asia during a violent uprising. The movie, available for streaming on Netflix, portrays their desperate journey to escape the chaos and provides an intense viewing experience.

No Escape (2015) is a gripping action thriller that takes viewers on a terrifying journey to survival. The film introduces Jack Dwyer, an American engineer who relocates to Southeast Asia with his family, seeking new job opportunities. At first, the family embraces their new surroundings, immersing themselves in the vibrant culture and bustling streets. However, their peaceful existence is abruptly shattered when a violent political uprising erupts, plunging the city into chaos and turmoil.

The movie stars Owen Wilson as Jack Dwyer, who finds himself caught in the middle of the uprising, desperately searching for a way to protect his family and escape the dangerous situation. Lake Bell portrays Annie Dwyer, Jack’s wife, who must navigate the perilous streets and ensure the safety of their children. Sterling Jerins and Claire Geare play their young children, caught in the crossfire of the uprising.

No Escape (2015) synopsis: “In their new overseas home, an American family soon finds themselves caught in the middle of a coup, and they frantically look for a safe escape in an environment where foreigners are being immediately executed.”

Please note that streaming service availability is subject to change. The information provided was accurate at the time of writing this article.