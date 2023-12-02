England Cricketer Will Jacks Reacts to Surprise Contract Snub

England cricketer Will Jacks expressed his disappointment after finding out through Twitter that he had missed out on a central contract from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). Jacks, who has played in all three formats for England in the past year, was not included in the ECB’s list of 29 players to receive a contract offer.

Speaking on the eve of England’s One Day International (ODI) opener against West Indies, Jacks described the situation as “a bit of a difficult one.” Despite his hopes of receiving a contract, Jacks discovered the news on social media along with everyone else.

While the omission was disappointing, Jacks acknowledged that it could have a silver lining. As a sought-after player in the T20 franchise circuit, he now has the opportunity to choose his winter commitments. His main goal is to make the squad for the 2024 World Cup, an aspiration fueled narrowly missing out in previous World Cup years.

However, the clash between the South African T20 league (SA20) and England’s Test series against India poses a challenge for Jacks. His explosive batting skills and strong performances in Pakistan last year would have made him a likely candidate for selection in the squad or even the playing XI. Nonetheless, Jacks remains motivated to play for England and views the contract snub as a way to manage his expectations.

In the upcoming ODI series, Jacks has received backing from Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott to open alongside Phil Salt. The England management aims to provide their high-risk, high-reward openers with ample opportunities for success.

As for the series itself, England anticipates a relatively low-scoring affair due to the spin-friendly nature of the pitches. Scores around the 250-300 mark are expected to be considered par for the course.

While the squad adjusts to the time difference in Antigua, they experienced an unusual wake-up call when an earthquake hit the island. Fortunately, no major damage occurred, but it provided a novel experience for the English players.

Jacks jokingly remarked that they can now claim to be earthquake survivors, despite sleeping through the whole ordeal. The incident sparked humorous banter within the team, with some players expressing concern about a potential tsunami.

Overall, Jacks remains focused on his cricketing goals and is determined to make the most of the opportunities that come his way, regardless of the recent contract snub.

