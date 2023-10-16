Allahabad High Court Imposes Stringent Bail Conditions in Rape Case

A recent ruling the Allahabad High Court has imposed strict conditions upon a man accused of raping a woman under the pretext of marriage. The court ordered that the accused must file an undertaking before the trial court, committing to not contact the victim, her family members, or any prosecution witness directly or indirectly through any social media platform. Additionally, the court stated that the accused must not use any pictures of the woman as his display picture on WhatsApp or Facebook.

The court emphasized that violating these conditions would be enough to cancel the accused’s bail. The ruling came in response to a bail application filed Gufran, who is facing charges of rape and criminal intimidation. The complaint was filed a 20-year-old woman who accused Gufran of engaging in sexual relations with her under the false promise of marriage and recording a video to blackmail her.

The accused denied the allegations and argued that he was falsely implicated. His counsel contended that the woman had been in a consensual relationship with the accused since 2019, and there was no medical evidence to support her claims as she refused to undergo any internal examination. The counsel argued that the sexual activity between the accused and the woman should be regarded as a consensual relationship between adults and not as sexual assault.

The court considered the accused’s lack of criminal history and the time he had already spent in custody, granting him bail. However, the court imposed strict conditions to ensure the victim’s safety and guarantee the accused’s presence at the trial court.

Source: (Lawbeat)