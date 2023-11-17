New Insights into TikTok Controversy: Unpacking Proportional Reactions

A recent wave of outrage has swept across the U.S. media following reports that some TikTok users expressed sympathies with Osama bin Laden, the infamous terrorist responsible for the 9/11 attacks. While the sentiment expressed in these videos is undeniably repugnant, it is important to understand the broader context of TikTok and the chain of events that led to this controversy.

To clarify, let’s take a closer look at the numbers. CNN described the situation as “dozens of young Americans” sympathizing with bin Laden. While this may sound concerning, it is crucial to note that such a small number of individuals on TikTok does not constitute a widespread trend. Furthermore, the videos themselves did not go viral in the typical sense, receiving only a modest number of views—around 14 million—on a platform known for generating much larger viewerships.

What truly went viral, however, was the backlash to these videos. Thousands of TikToks were posted over the past 24 hours, with people from various backgrounds sharing their reactions to bin Laden’s letter. The outrage quickly spread across social media platforms and even caught the attention of the Biden administration, which publicly condemned the association of anyone with bin Laden’s “vile words.”

It is worth noting that TikTok responded taking swift action to remove the videos that violated its platform rules. The Guardian, which originally published bin Laden’s letter, faced criticism for deleting it from its archives. However, this move inadvertently brought more attention to the issue, reminiscent of the Streisand Effect, where attempts to suppress information result in its heightened visibility.

In the midst of this controversy, it is crucial to maintain a sense of proportionality. While the views espoused in these TikTok videos are disturbing, they do not represent a viral trend that demands mass hysteria. They gained attention solely due to the media coverage they received.

Ultimately, living in a society with free speech means tolerating repugnant speech. Social media platforms have the right to regulate their content, and individuals expressing objectionable ideas will face consequences. Rather than giving undue attention to a small faction of TikTok users, let us focus on the broader issues that demand our collective attention and action.

