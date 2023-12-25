Increased Police Presence at Central Ohio School Districts Amidst Threats

A number of central Ohio school districts will be increasing police patrols on Monday following reports that they received threatening emails from a Russian account. Hilliard City Schools, Logan-Hocking Local Schools, Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools, Westerville City Schools, Worthington City Schools, Hamilton Local Schools, and Athens City Schools are among the districts that received these emails.

Law enforcement was immediately contacted administrators from the affected districts, which then led to the involvement of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Joint Terrorism Task Force. Fortunately, it has been determined that there is no credible threat associated with these emails.

Though the specific content of the emails varied, with some containing general threats and others mentioning explosives, school officials and law enforcement agencies in Hilliard, Logan-Hocking, Westerville, Athens, and other districts have assured parents that there is no reason to panic. The Department of Homeland Security has identified these emails as hoax emails, intended to incite fear and panic without any actual threat to student safety or the community at large.

Retired FBI agent Harry Trombitas supports the assertion that the threats lack credibility, questioning the motives and feasibility behind such an elaborate plot. Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution and to address concerns, several school districts have decided to increase police patrols and implement additional security measures. This is aimed at providing reassurance and alleviating any anxiety that parents or students may have.

School districts are working in close cooperation with local law enforcement to ensure the safety and well-being of students. Parents are encouraged to report any suspicious activities or concerns to the authorities. It is important to stay vigilant and maintain open lines of communication between schools, law enforcement, and families to foster a safe learning environment.