Cyril Rioli Sparks Speculation About AFL Return

Cyril Rioli, the legendary Hawthorn player, has recently stirred up excitement among fans with two intriguing comments on social media. While the retired four-time premiership winner’s remarks suggest the possibility of an AFL comeback, the nature of his potential involvement remains unclear.

The speculation began after a fan account, Hawthornzone, posted on Instagram to celebrate Rioli’s accomplishments. In response, Rioli shared a GIF with the caption “job’s not finished,” implying that there may be unfinished business in his football career. Furthermore, Rioli added that he has not received any contract offers yet, hinting at the potential for a return to the playing field.

However, it seems unlikely that Rioli would come out of retirement to resume his playing career. Instead, there is speculation that he could secure an off-field role at the Hawthorn Football Club, potentially reuniting with his former teammate and now senior coach, Sam Mitchell. Rioli played a vital role in Hawthorn’s four premiership victories under former coach Alastair Clarkson.

Since announcing his retirement in 2018, Rioli’s relationship with the club has been strained. He publicly criticized Hawthorn President Jeff Kennett over an incident that he deemed the “final straw” leading to his decision to retire. In the past, Rioli has expressed his reluctance to rejoin Hawthorn, stating that he would consider helping other clubs such as Richmond or West Coast, but not his former team.

During his tenure with Hawthorn, Rioli amassed an impressive record, playing 189 games and scoring 275 goals. His outstanding performances earned him All-Australian honors three times. Given his talent and experience, it is not surprising that fans are eagerly speculating about the potential for Rioli to make a contribution to the AFL, whether on or off the field.

While Rioli’s cryptic comments have sparked curiosity and anticipation among supporters, only time will reveal the true nature of his involvement in the sport. Until then, fans will continue to eagerly await any updates regarding Cyril Rioli’s potential return to the world of Australian rules football.