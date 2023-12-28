Wedding Singer’s Stunning Performance Goes Viral Despite Controversial Dress Choice

A wedding singer’s performance on TikTok has created quite a stir on the internet. While some viewers were blown away her talent, others took issue with her wardrobe choice, sparking a debate about appropriate attire for such events.

Ortal Edri, known as @ortaledri on TikTok, captivated millions with her breathtaking rendition of “My Heart Will Go On” Celine Dion. The video, which has now amassed over 5.4 million views, appeared to be from a lavish wedding, where the bride and groom were moved to tears during their entrance.

However, instead of focusing on her powerful vocals and the emotional atmosphere, many commenters criticized Edri’s dress. They deemed it too revealing and inappropriate for a wedding, suggesting that it would be more suitable for a night out or a club.

But should we really be judging someone’s attire when their purpose is to entertain at an event? It seems unfair to place such emphasis on what the singer wore, especially when the bride and groom themselves seemed to appreciate her performance.

Fortunately, there were plenty of people who defended Edri and dismissed the negative comments as insecure and unnecessary. They praised her talent and complimented her on both her voice and her dress.

It’s worth noting that the way the dress appeared in the video may have been distorted the camera angle. As the camera shifted, it created the illusion of a higher slit than it actually was. Furthermore, Edri was likely on an elevated platform, making her appear taller and adding to the perceived length of the dress.

Rather than nitpicking about someone’s attire, we should focus on celebrating their talent and contribution to the occasion. Edri’s viral video has garnered millions of views and has become a topic of discussion, but ultimately, it’s her incredible voice that should be the center of attention.

As for Edri, she has yet to respond to the controversy surrounding her dress choice. Nevertheless, her performance continues to amass views and appreciation, reminding us all of the power of music to move and inspire.