The Voice Referendum Fails to Gain Traction in the Chinese Australian Online Community

The upcoming referendum on a Voice to Parliament for First Nations people in Australia has the potential to greatly impact the Chinese Australian community, which makes up around 5.5% of the population. However, it seems that very little information about the referendum is gaining traction within the Chinese Australian online community.

Research conducted on the popular Chinese messaging app, WeChat, has shown that discussions on other topics, such as immigration, the economy, and property prices, are overshadowing the Voice referendum. Additionally, right-wing political rhetoric and misinformation have dominated the limited online discussion about the referendum.

Analysis of comments on WeChat revealed that the “no” campaign resonates more strongly than the “yes” campaign, particularly among conservative voices within the community. Out of the 339 comments collected and analyzed, the majority leaned towards voting “no”, while only a few expressed support for the “yes” side.

The study relied on public WeChat accounts for data collection and analysis, meaning that private discussions between individuals or groups were not included. Commercial media accounts run Chinese migrants played a significant role in shaping the discussions, often translating news reports on the Voice from English-language media. It was found that these accounts sometimes editorialized the translated sources to align with readers’ expectations and their own business imperatives.

Posts related to the referendum were also shared official groups such as the Australian Electoral Commission and the Yes Campaign Alliance, but these posts appeared to be more formal and official compared to the majority of public posts on WeChat.

On the other hand, WeChat users who were leaning towards voting “no” expressed concerns that the Voice could somehow disempower the Chinese Australian community and that taxes could increase due to Labor’s “leftist politics.”

Overall, the Voice referendum has not garnered significant attention or engagement within the Chinese Australian online community. This highlights the need for more targeted efforts to inform and engage this voting bloc in the lead-up to the referendum.

