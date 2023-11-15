Protect Yourself from the WhatsApp 6-Digit Scam

WhatsApp has become an essential communication tool for millions of people around the world. However, it’s important to be aware that criminals are also using this platform for cybercrime. One of the prevalent scams is the WhatsApp 6-digit scam, which tricks users into providing a verification code that allows scammers to gain control of their accounts.

In this scam, the victim receives a text message with a 6-digit code, even though they haven’t attempted to log in to WhatsApp on another device. Shortly after, they receive a WhatsApp message asking for the code with an urgent request, claiming it was sent mistake. If the victim falls for the trick and shares the code, the scammer can access their WhatsApp account from another device.

This scam takes advantage of WhatsApp’s two-step verification process. When you log in to your account from a new device, WhatsApp sends a 6-digit code via SMS to verify your identity. By using the victim’s phone number, the scammers can initiate the login process and send messages to their contacts, asking for money or engaging in other illicit activities such as stealing personal or financial information.

Scammers typically obtain victims’ WhatsApp numbers through phishing attacks, often using deceptive emails with fake links to trick recipients into divulging their personal information. Another way scammers can get hold of your WhatsApp number is through any device where you have left your session open. It’s crucial to remember to always log out when using WhatsApp on public computers or other devices.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What should I do if I become a victim of the WhatsApp 6-digit scam?

If you become a victim of this scam, it’s important to notify your family and friends, as the scammers may impersonate you in individual and group chats. To regain control of your account, you need to register with WhatsApp using your phone number. WhatsApp will send a verification code via SMS for you to confirm your number. Once you enter the code in the app, the scammer’s session will automatically be terminated. We also recommend activating or changing your access password to prevent further scams.

How can I protect myself from the WhatsApp 6-digit scam?

WhatsApp provides several tips to enhance your account security:

If you receive an unsolicited 6-digit registration code via SMS, do not share it. Someone may be attempting to gain access to your WhatsApp account.

Activate two-step verification and provide an email address for added security. Choose a strong password to prevent unauthorized access to your WhatsApp account.

Regularly review the devices linked to your WhatsApp account. In WhatsApp, go to “Settings” or “Configuration,” click on “Linked Devices,” and log out of any devices you no longer recognize or use.

By following these precautions, you can protect yourself from falling victim to the WhatsApp 6-digit scam and ensure the security of your WhatsApp account.

Source: El Universal