Karnataka Government Clarifies No Ban on Carpooling in Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has clarified that there is no ban on carpooling in Bengaluru, refuting recent reports that claimed its prohibition in the city. Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy stated that while carpooling through apps is not currently allowed for commercial purposes, it is still an effective way to reduce congestion if done privately with friends, colleagues, or neighbors.

Reddy emphasized that none of the carpooling apps has obtained permission from the government. He mentioned that the government believes in the benefits of carpooling but expects app-based carpooling services to apply for a license and operate with yellow-board vehicles, which are certified for commercial purposes.

Several carpooling aggregators, including Quick Ride, confirmed that they have not received any notice from the transport department and are willing to meet with the transport minister to discuss the regulations.

A senior transport department official also clarified that carpooling through private arrangements, such as creating a WhatsApp group, is allowed and not considered illegal. However, using white-board vehicles, which are designated for private use, for commercial carpooling is against the Motor Vehicle rules.

These statements come amidst a strike private transport associations, some of whom have demanded the ban on carpooling. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru traffic police has been promoting carpooling initiatives to reduce congestion in the city.

In conclusion, there is no official ban on carpooling in Bengaluru, but the government expects carpooling aggregators to follow the regulations and operate with appropriate vehicles for commercial purposes.

Definitions:

– Carpooling: The practice of sharing rides in a single vehicle with multiple passengers to reduce congestion and minimize the number of vehicles on the road.

– Yellow-board vehicle: A vehicle that has been granted a commercial license and is legally permitted to operate for commercial purposes.

– White-board vehicle: A vehicle that is for private use and is not legally permitted to be used for commercial purposes.

