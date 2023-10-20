UCLA Faces Stanford in Conference Showdown

UCLA (4-2 overall, 1-2 Pac-12) will face Stanford (2-4, 1-3) in a crucial conference matchup. The game is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and will take place at Stanford Stadium. It will be broadcasted on ESPN and can also be heard on 570 AM.

UCLA enters the game as the favorite with a 17-point line. However, both teams have notable injuries that could impact the outcome. For Stanford, safety Jummy Wyrick is out with an undisclosed injury, while wide receiver John Humphreys is doubtful with a knee injury. UCLA’s quarterback Collin Schlee is doubtful with an upper body injury, and linebacker Ale Kaho and wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala are questionable with undisclosed injuries.

The Bruins have struggled on the road in conference play this season, losing to Oregon State and Utah. A victory against Stanford will keep their dim conference title chances alive. UCLA has a historical advantage over Stanford, leading the all-time series 48-43-3. The Bruins have played the Cardinal every year since 1946.

UCLA appears to have the upper hand in terms of talent this season. Stanford is in the midst of a rebuilding phase following the resignation of longtime coach David Shaw. First-year coach Troy Taylor inherited a team with only six returning starters and had to find a replacement for quarterback Tanner McKee, who is now with the Philadelphia Eagles.

One key matchup to watch will be UCLA’s cornerbacks against Stanford’s receiving corps. Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor had an impressive performance in the team’s comeback victory over Colorado. UCLA cornerback Jaylin Davies has been a standout player in the Bruins’ secondary.

For UCLA to win, they will need to limit turnovers on offense and create turnovers on defense. Quarterback Dante Moore, a true freshman, must minimize mistakes and lead the offense downfield. The Bruins have yet to secure a conference road victory this season, but they are predicted to come out on top with a 27-10 victory over Stanford.

Sources:

– “No. 25 UCLA at Stanford: TV info, scouting report, prediction” – Los Angeles Daily News