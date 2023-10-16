Top 10 High School Football Teams in Long Beach

St. John Bosco claimed the No. 1 ranking in the CIF Southern Section with their impressive 28-0 win against Mater Dei. Led senior running back Cameron Jones, the Braves’ offense dominated the game with Jones rushing for 136 yards and scoring a touchdown. Bosco’s defense was also outstanding, holding Mater Dei scoreless for the first time since 2011.

Long Beach Poly is ranked second, following their 50-6 win against Cabrillo. Senior quarterback Darius Curry threw four touchdown passes in the first half. The team is projected to make it to the Division 1 playoffs.

Los Alamitos is ranked third after their dominant performance against Corona del Mar, where they piled up 675 yards of total offense. Senior receiver Hayden Eligon II had eight receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. They are likely to face rival Edison for the Sunset League title.

Millikan is ranked fourth after their 56-7 win against Compton. Senior receiver Ryan Pellum had an outstanding game, scoring four touchdowns. The team is projected to make the Division 2 or Division 3 playoffs.

Warren is ranked fifth after their 28-21 win against Downey. Junior quarterback Madden Iamaleava and senior receiver Jordan Ross connected for three touchdowns in the game. The Bears are now poised to win back-to-back Gateway League titles.

Downey, Mayfair, St. Anthony, Lakewood, and Jordan round out the top ten teams in Long Beach. Each team has shown great performances and has the potential to make a deep playoff run.

It is an exciting time for high school football in Long Beach as these teams battle it out for a shot at the playoffs and a chance to compete for a championship.

Definitions:

CIF Southern Section: The Southern Section is one of 10 sections that make up the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the governing body for high school athletics in the state of California.

Division 1: Refers to the highest competitive division in the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

Division 2: Refers to a competitive division in the CIF Southern Section playoffs, one level below Division 1.

Del Rey League: The Del Rey League is a high school sports league that includes schools from the Southern Section of the CIF.

Moore League: The Moore League is a high school sports league that includes schools from the Long Beach Unified School District.

Sources:

No URLs