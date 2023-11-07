New Season, New Challenges: LSU Tigers Face Setback in Opener

The defending national champion and top-ranked LSU Tigers stumbled in their season opener against the 20th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes, losing 92-78. While Coach Kim Mulkey wasn’t surprised the result, she expressed disappointment in the overall performance of her team. The Tigers lacked the necessary aggression and leadership on the court, elements that Mulkey believed to be essential for success.

While the loss was certainly a setback, Mulkey remains optimistic about her team’s potential. She acknowledged that the issues she observed are fixable, but the timeline for improvement remains uncertain. The Tigers’ preseason status as favorites to repeat as national champions was fueled the return of Final Four Most Outstanding Player Angel Reese, along with the addition of talented transfers and a strong recruiting class. However, the absence of experienced starting point guard Alexis Morris, who graduated, was felt in the opener.

On the other hand, the Colorado Buffaloes put up an impressive performance, led center Aaronette Vonleh and guards Frida Formann and Jaylyn Sherrod. Sherrod’s outstanding play proved to be a catalyst for the Buffaloes’ success. Under the leadership of Coach JR Payne, the Buffaloes have made significant strides, with this win serving as a signature moment for the program.

For LSU, the defeat serves as an early wake-up call and a reminder that there is work to be done. Freshman Mikaylah Williams and sophomore Sa’Myah Smith showcased their potential despite the loss, but Mulkey emphasized the need for more players to step up and show resilience.

While this setback may raise questions about the Tigers’ ability to repeat their success, it is important to remember that it is still early in the season. LSU has a talented roster and an experienced coaching staff, and they have the ability to overcome this initial setback and strive for greatness once again.

