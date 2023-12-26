Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan Tease Potential Returns, Fueling Speculation of Dream Clash

The world of lightweight MMA has been abuzz recently, with fighters Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan both hinting at potential returns to the octagon. This has ignited speculation among fans about a dream clash between the two contenders.

Fresh off his impressive first-round knockout of Beneil Dariush at UFC Austin, Tsarukyan wasted no time in calling out Oliveira. He urged the former champion to determine the next challenger to Islam Makhachev’s lightweight throne. This bold challenge, along with both fighters’ Instagram posts about getting back in action soon, has sent MMA fans into a frenzy.

Oliveira, known for his charismatic personality and submission skills, is eager to reclaim the belt he once held. Tsarukyan, a rising star from Armenia, is motivated to prove his place among the lightweight elite. Fans have eagerly shared their excitement and predictions about a potential clash on social media.

While the matchup between Oliveira and Tsarukyan has yet to be confirmed, there is already significant interest surrounding it. Fans believe it could serve as a number one contender fight and potentially pave the way for an eventual clash between Makhachev and Justin Gaethje.

In addition to the fans’ enthusiasm, former UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has weighed in on the potential rematch between Oliveira and Makhachev. Poirier believes that Oliveira has the skills to dethrone Makhachev if his mindset is fully focused and determined.

It remains to be seen when Oliveira and Tsarukyan will step back into the octagon and whether their paths will cross in a highly-anticipated clash. But one thing is for sure – the lightweight division is heating up, and these two fighters are ready to make their mark. MMA fans will be eagerly watching and waiting for further developments.