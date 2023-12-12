New Mexico Lawsuit Accuses Meta of Enabling Child Exploitation on Social Media Platforms

A recent lawsuit filed the New Mexico Attorney General against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, alleges that the social media platforms enable the sexual exploitation of minors allowing sexually explicit content and child pornography to circulate. The lawsuit claims that Meta’s websites provide an unsafe environment for children while exposing them to graphic and harmful material.

In an undercover investigation conducted the attorney general’s office, fictitious accounts for users under the age of 14 were created to assess the accessibility of explicit content. Shockingly, the investigation revealed that the social media sites:

1. Facilitated the exchange of sexually explicit images amongst underage users.

2. Allowed adults to contact and exploit children soliciting explicit pictures.

3. Encouraged children to join Facebook groups involved in commercial sex.

4. Enabled the sharing and selling of child pornography.

One particularly disturbing revelation was the involvement of a fictitious mother who attempted to sell her 13-year-old daughter to sex traffickers. These findings clearly indicate that Meta’s platforms are not safe spaces for children, but rather platforms that attract and facilitate predatory behavior.

According to the New Mexico Attorney General’s office, child exploitative content is more than 10 times more prevalent on Facebook and Instagram than on popular adult websites such as Pornhub and OnlyFans. This alarming disparity highlights the urgent need for stricter regulations and measures to ensure the protection of minors on social media platforms.

The lawsuit aims to hold Meta and its executives accountable for prioritizing profits over the safety of children. By exposing the disturbing practices and demanding action, the New Mexico Attorney General intends to put an end to these horrific crimes.

As concerns about the safety of minors on social media continue to grow, it is crucial for lawmakers and tech companies to collaborate and implement effective measures that protect vulnerable users from exploitation.