New Study Shows NLP Tool Can Identify Mental Health Distress in Healthcare Workers

Researchers from New York University (NYU) Grossman School of Medicine have made a significant breakthrough in using natural language processing (NLP) to detect signs of anxiety and depression in healthcare workers. The study, published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research AI, emphasizes the importance of addressing the mental health needs of healthcare professionals, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the pandemic surged and hospitals faced overwhelming patient numbers, healthcare workers experienced increased workloads, longer hours, and higher risks of infection. The resulting stress led to an uptick in the use of virtual psychotherapy.

To understand and address these psychological distress markers, the research team utilized an NLP model to analyze therapy transcripts from telemedicine visits during the initial wave of the pandemic. The transcripts were from 820 healthcare workers and 820 non-healthcare workers, covering the first three weeks of psychotherapy sessions.

Analyzing the transcripts, the NLP tool identified common phrases potentially associated with anxiety and depression. It used the General Anxiety Disorder-7 questionnaire to assess anxiety levels and the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 to measure depression. Structural topic models (STMs) were employed to determine treatment topics discussed during the therapy sessions.

For healthcare workers, the analysis revealed four treatment topics related to healthcare, including virus-related fears, working conditions in hospitals and intensive care units, patients and mask usage, and healthcare roles. The non-healthcare worker group, in contrast, had only one topic related to the pandemic and another one about their occupation.

The findings demonstrated that healthcare workers who discussed working in hospitals, mood issues, or lack of sleep with their therapists were at a significantly higher risk of being diagnosed with anxiety or depression. The study’s lead author, Dr. Matteo Malgaroli, emphasized that healthcare workers on the hospital floor during the most intense moments of the pandemic faced unique challenges that added to their already existing work-related stressors.

The researchers also highlighted the potential of NLP algorithms to help screen and detect signs of mental health issues in the future. They even suggested that healthcare workers themselves could use these tools to confidentially record their answers to a series of questions in order to assess their own risk for certain mental health conditions. The NLP tool could then provide recommendations for next steps, such as seeking help from a mental health professional.

While the study focused on early treatment data, the research team plans to further investigate how patients’ discussion topics evolve over the course of their therapy. This study illustrates the promising potential of NLP technology in identifying and addressing mental health distress among healthcare workers, ultimately improving their well-being during challenging times.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is NLP?

A: Natural Language Processing (NLP) is a branch of artificial intelligence that focuses on the interaction between computers and human language. It enables computers to understand, interpret, and generate human language, allowing for sophisticated analysis of textual data.

