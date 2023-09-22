NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market: Growing Demand for Predictive Analytics and EHR Data Usability

The global NLP in healthcare and life sciences market is expected to reach USD 5.1 billion 2027, with a healthy growth rate of over 19% during the forecast period of 2021-2027. Natural language processing (NLP) is a field that enables computers to understand and interpret human language. In the healthcare and life sciences sector, NLP is used to process and analyze large volumes of unstructured textual data for various applications including clinical research and medical diagnostics.

The market is primarily driven the increasing demand for predictive analytics technology and the need for improved usability of electronic health record (EHR) data. Predictive analytics technology is gaining popularity across industries, including healthcare, with projected revenues of about $11 billion 2022. This technology is being utilized for fraud detection, medical diagnostics, and other applications.

Furthermore, the NLP in healthcare and life sciences market is supported the initiatives of private players in the industry. For example, Google collaborated with HCA Healthcare to establish a new data analysis platform that utilizes data from millions of monthly patient consultations. These initiatives contribute to the market growth and advancement of NLP technology in healthcare and life sciences.

Despite the growth potential, there are challenges that may hinder market growth. Specific medical sub-languages and poor input data quality are some of the factors that can impede the progress of NLP in healthcare and life sciences.

North America dominates the market due to rapid advancements in IT infrastructure in the healthcare sector, favorable government regulations, and a well-established presence of key players. The region provides ideal conditions for the growth of NLP technology in healthcare and life sciences.

Overall, the global NLP in healthcare and life sciences market presents significant growth opportunities driven the demand for predictive analytics and the need for improved usability of EHR data. Private initiatives and collaborations further contribute to market growth. However, challenges related to specific medical sub-languages and data quality need to be addressed to leverage the full potential of NLP in this sector.

Sources:

– Report Ocean. “Global NLP in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market Component (Solutions and Services), NLP Type (Rule-based, Statistical, and Hybrid), Application (IVR, Predictive Risk Analytics), Deployment mode (Cloud, on premises), Organization Size (Large enterprises, medium and small enterprises), End User (NLP for Physician, NLP for Patients, NLP for Researchers, NLP for Clinical Operators), Regional Forecasts 2027.”