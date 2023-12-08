New Jersey Experiences Unusual Cold Snap

Summary: New Jersey is currently experiencing an unseasonably cold air mass, causing temperatures to drop below normal for this time of year. While not extreme or dangerous, residents are advised to bundle up and prepare for colder weather. The chill is expected to be temporary, with temperatures warming up again the weekend. However, a strong cold front is predicted to bring heavy rain and wind on Sunday, potentially impacting the second half of the weekend.

Tuesday morning brought chilly air throughout the Northeast, including New Jersey, with temperatures in the 30s. Highs for the day are expected to reach only 40 to 45 degrees, below the normal average of 50 degrees. Clouds will fill in mid-morning, limiting sunshine and adding to the cold atmosphere. While there is a chance of a light snow or rain shower in the evening, no travel difficulties are expected. Temperatures will drop to around freezing Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will see continued cloudy skies and a chilly northerly breeze. High temperatures will remain in the lower 40s, and there is a possibility of a flurry. Thursday will be the coldest day of the week, with highs barely reaching 40 degrees. Skies will be brighter and winds will be lighter compared to Wednesday, but there may still be some flurries, especially in the morning.

The cold air mass will begin to shift on Friday, with temperatures moderating and returning to the 50s. Saturday will bring sunshine and mild mid-50s, making for a pleasant day. However, Sunday may pose a problem as a strong cold front is anticipated, bringing heavy rain and wind. While temperatures will prevent any wintry weather, residents should be prepared for inclement conditions.

Looking ahead, cold air will likely return after the front passes, with temperatures trending on the chilly side for the remainder of December. Although it is still six days away, the timing of Sunday’s rain will be closely monitored. As always, it is advised to stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and conditions.