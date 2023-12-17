New Jersey Bracing for Unseasonably Cold Weather for Two More Days

New Jersey residents can expect unseasonably cold weather for the next two days, with high temperatures barely reaching the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday. However, there is some good news on the horizon as a warmup is expected to kick in starting Friday, pushing temperatures back into the 50s and potentially reaching 60 degrees over the weekend.

While the cold temperatures may not be extreme, residents should prepare for a chilly breeze and some flurries throughout Wednesday. The cold air will be felt more because of the breeze and clouds, keeping temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below normal for early December.

On Thursday, the coldest day of the week, there is an even better chance of snowflakes, with highs barely reaching 40 degrees. A weak disturbance could spark an outright snow shower, although travel impacts are highly unlikely.

Friday brings the start of a warmup, with clearer skies and temperatures in the lower 50s. The weekend is expected to be even warmer, with temperatures surging into the 50s and beyond.

However, Sunday brings the next weathermaker, as a strong cold front is set to arrive, bringing heavy rain and potentially gusty winds to close out the weekend. Over the course of a few hours, New Jersey will see about 1 to 2 inches of rain, causing big puddles. Gusty winds are also a concern, with potential gusts of 40+ mph.

After the rain ends on Sunday night, cold air will return, but not fast enough to cause a transition to snow. The extended forecast shows a cooldown for early next week, with temperatures in the lower to mid-40s.

Overall, while the next two days will continue to be unseasonably cold, the weekend brings warmer temperatures and the potential for heavy rain. Residents should stay prepared for changing weather conditions and ensure proper measures are taken to stay safe and comfortable.