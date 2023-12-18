A Publicity Stunt Turns into a Community Initiative to Support Lacey

Dec 6, 2023 12:36 pm EST | Updated Dec 6, 2023 12:51 pm EST

A lighthearted event created on Facebook as a joke has now transformed into a meaningful cause in Lacey, bringing holiday cheer to the community. Initially titled “Walmart Self Checkout Employee Christmas Party Event,” the event gained significant attention and garnered nearly 21,000 respondents. While the page was filled with humorous comments from participants eager to attend, organizer Andrew Delgado decided to turn this opportunity to give back to the community.

Despite Walmart’s refusal to host an actual party at their store on Dec. 15, they kindly suggested that people contribute to their toy drive. In response, Delgado organized an alternative event called “The True Spirit of Christmas” to take place at the Lacey Elks Lodge. The gathering, scheduled for Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m., encourages attendees to bring unwrapped gifts for children in need, non-perishable food items for the Lacey Food Bank, or pet supplies and blankets for the Popcorn Park Zoo.

During the real party, guests will enjoy hot chocolate and have the opportunity to take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The couple, dressed in their festive attire, will later deliver the collected donations to their respective destinations on their sleigh. Those unable to attend physically can still participate donating toys to the Self-Checkout Employee Party wishlist or directly to Popcorn Park.

Although the original Walmart party may not be happening, Delgado remains optimistic, jokingly stating that he will find another occasion to throw a memorable Walmart party in the future.

This unexpected turn of events demonstrates the power of community engagement and how a simple idea, even in jest, can inspire positive change when people come together for a common cause. Lacey residents are now eagerly awaiting “The True Spirit of Christmas” event, excited to contribute and spread holiday joy to those in need.