Student Injured in Car Accident While Exiting School Bus

A student from Atlantic County sustained serious injuries after being struck a car while getting off a school bus in Hamilton Township. The incident occurred on Monday at approximately 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Somers Point Road and Old River Road.

The 15-year-old male student was hit a 2013 Honda Civic as he was exiting the bus. The bus, operated Sheppard School Bus, had stopped in the northbound lane of Somers Point Road to allow the student to disembark. The Honda Civic, driven a 79-year-old man from Selbyville, Delaware, was traveling southbound at the time.

Emergency services, including the police and paramedics, arrived at the scene and found the student with serious injuries. He was later airlifted to Cooper Hospital in Camden for further medical treatment.

At present, no charges or summonses have been filed against either the bus driver or the driver of the Honda Civic. However, an investigation into the actions of both drivers is still ongoing, particularly regarding whether the bus driver followed proper procedures.

The student attends Oakcrest High School in Hamilton Township and was on the bus for athletics. James Reina, the superintendent for the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District, expressed his concern and empathy for the student and their family. Counseling services were made available to Oakcrest students as they cope with the incident.

As the investigation continues, local authorities and the school district are cooperating to gather all the necessary information. Our thoughts are with the student, their family, and the entire Oakcrest High School community during this difficult time.