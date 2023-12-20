New Jersey School Districts Seek Voter Approval for Millions in Construction Funding

Taxpayers in select towns across New Jersey will have the opportunity to voice their opinion on whether their local school districts should borrow millions of dollars for renovations and additions. The New Jersey School Boards Association has confirmed that six boards of education have construction borrowing questions on the upcoming ballot.

The total amount being considered for borrowing for school construction projects is over $257 million. It should be noted that the remaining funding for these projects will come from the state. Historically, approval rates for school construction proposals have been high, with 85% of proposals being approved voters in 2022 and 82% in 2021.

Some of the specific projects being considered include upgrades to River Dell Regional Middle School and River Dell Regional High School in River Edge and Oradell, with a bonding amount totaling $18,691,750. In Madison Borough, various improvements are being proposed for Central Avenue Elementary School, Kings Road Elementary School, Torey J. Sabatini Elementary School, Madison Junior School, and Madison High School, with a total bonding amount of $79,357,685.

Montville is seeking funding for various improvements across multiple elementary schools, as well as constructing a security vestibule at four schools. The proposed bonding amount for these projects is $69,982,603. In Mount Olive Township, HVAC improvements, roof replacements, and construction of a new transportation maintenance building and office facility at Mount Olive High School are being considered. The total bonding amount is $61,775,289.

Point Pleasant Beach aims to construct new facilities and make upgrades at Antrim Elementary School, as well as various system upgrades and alterations at Point Pleasant Beach High School. The proposed bonding amount for these projects is $21,939,845. Lastly, Pompton Lakes Borough is looking to implement safety and security renovations at several schools, with a bonding amount of $5,713,890.

It is crucial for taxpayers to educate themselves on the proposed projects and the impact they may have on their local communities before casting their votes. The outcome of this special school election will determine the future of these construction initiatives, which aim to enhance the learning environments for students in these districts.