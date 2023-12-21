New Jersey Police Training Seminar Under Investigation for Inappropriate Content and Unlawful Tactics

A recent report from the state comptroller has uncovered disturbing allegations regarding a police training seminar conducted Street Cop in New Jersey. The six-day seminar, which took place in October 2021, included instructors making lewd comments about women, encouraging officers to pull people over for no reason, and showing discriminatory images. The seminar was attended around 1,000 officers from across the country, with taxpayers primarily funding the event.

The report, which comes at a time of increased scrutiny on law enforcement, highlights over 100 discriminatory comments captured in videos from the seminar. Instructors were documented discussing their genitalia, making derogatory statements about women, and demonstrating racially insensitive behavior. One particularly shocking video showed a trainer discussing pulling over a 75-year-old Black man and displaying a photograph of an ape.

This report raises serious concerns about the quality and appropriateness of the training provided Street Cop. The New Jersey Attorney General is reviewing the findings and expressing concerns about the potential unconstitutionality of the training. These revelations are particularly troubling considering the efforts made in the state to overhaul police conduct and build trust in communities.

The comptroller’s report makes several recommendations, including the establishment of licensing requirements for private police training programs. Additionally, it calls for retraining of officials who attended the seminar and encourages agencies to seek refunds for the training. It is clear that significant action needs to be taken to address the inappropriate content and unlawful tactics that were included in this training seminar.

Street Cop’s founder and CEO, Dennis Benigno, has denied the allegations and stated that the isolated excerpts shown in the report do not reflect the overall quality of the company’s education. However, the comptroller’s office has found evidence that multiple states have spent funds on Street Cop training, making it necessary for a broader investigation into the company’s practices.

These revelations further highlight the need for accountability and reform within law enforcement training programs. It is crucial that police officers receive appropriate education and instruction that upholds standards of professionalism, respect, and equality. Only through comprehensive oversight and evaluation can we ensure that the training provided to law enforcement personnel aligns with the principles of fair, just, and safe policing.