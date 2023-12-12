New Jersey Considers Legislation to Impact Pet Businesses

New legislation in New Jersey is raising concerns and sparking debates among residents and pet business owners in the state. State Senator Brian Stack has introduced three bills that could significantly impact the way pet businesses operate in New Jersey. Although no votes have been taken, the bills were discussed in a recent meeting of the state Senate Economic Growth Committee.

One of the most controversial bills, sponsored Sen. Stack, aims to prohibit the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet stores. Advocates argue that this model aligns with responsible and humane business practices, as many of the largest national pet retailers already do not sell cats and dogs. However, some are opposed to this legislation, expressing concerns about its potential impact on local pet businesses.

Another bill introduced Sen. Stack would restrict animal rescue organizations from paying breeders or brokers for cats, dogs, or rabbits. It would also impose strict requirements on the sale and adoption of animals. Breeders and brokers would be prohibited from selling animals with any severe health conditions, and if an animal were to die within two weeks of sale due to causes other than accident or injury, it would be considered unfit.

Apart from these two bills, a third bill proposes the licensing of pet groomers in the state. In order to be eligible for a license, groomers would need to be at least 18 years old and pass a test approved the State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners. Grooming businesses would also need to register with the board. Some groomers have voiced concerns about the bill, stating that they already prioritize the well-being of pets in their care and that they would like the bill to be improved.

These bills, if enacted, would bring significant changes to the pet business industry in New Jersey. While they aim to promote responsible practices and protect animal welfare, they also pose challenges for businesses and may require adjustments to current operations. The discussions surrounding this legislation highlight the importance of balancing the welfare of animals with the economic viability of pet businesses in the state.