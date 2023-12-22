Exploring the Best Bagel Shops in New Jersey

When it comes to bagels, New Jersey residents are spoiled for choice. With numerous bagel shops scattered throughout the state, it can be a challenge to find the best one. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at three outstanding bagel shops in New Jersey and their must-try offerings.

Mikey Bagels – Chesterfield

Mikey Bagels, located in Chesterfield, offers an array of mouth-watering bagels. While their everything bagel is undoubtedly a crowd favorite, their blueberry bagels are a close second. The real star of the show, however, is their specialty cream cheeses. From savory options like bacon and cheddar to sweet options like strawberry and honey, there is a cream cheese for every palate at Mikey Bagels.

Stone Bridge Bagels – Allentown

If you’re craving a cinnamon raisin bagel, look no further than Stone Bridge Bagels in Allentown. Known for its exceptional bagels, this shop was once named the best bagel shop in the area. Alongside their delectable bagels, they also offer a wide selection of sandwiches. One highly recommended sandwich is the Heritage, which features chicken cutlets, roasted peppers, and gooey mozzarella cheese.

Bordentown Bagels – Bordentown

Bordentown Bagels in Bordentown takes bagels to a whole new level with their French toast bagel. This unique creation is dense and satisfying, topped with a generous dusting of powdered sugar. For a truly indulgent experience, dip the French toast bagel in syrup. Prepare to have your perception of bagels forever changed.

Next time you find yourself in New Jersey and in need of a bagel fix, make sure to visit one of these incredible bagel shops. Whether you’re in Chesterfield, Allentown, or Bordentown, these three establishments are sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more.