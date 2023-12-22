New Bill Aims to Make Gym Membership Cancellations Easier for New Jersey Consumers

A new bill has been introduced state legislators in New Jersey, aiming to make it easier for consumers to cancel their gym memberships. The legislation proposes that if consumers sign up for a gym membership online, they should also be able to cancel it online. State Senator Gordon Johnson emphasizes the importance of simplicity in this process, stating that if the subscription can be made online, the cancellation option should likewise be accessible through the same channel.

The bill includes specific provisions to ensure that the cancellation option is not hidden or difficult to find. It mandates that the cancellation button must be clearly visible in a clear text format that easily catches the consumer’s attention. Additionally, the legislation allows customers to cancel their fitness club memberships over the phone or mail in certain circumstances. For example, individuals with disabilities or those who relocate to a different city can still exercise their right to cancel their memberships through alternative means.

The introduction of this bill comes amid a rising number of complaints from consumers regarding burdensome cancellation rules imposed gyms. Many individuals find it challenging to end their memberships, with some gyms even requesting an affidavit and a copy of their high school diploma as part of the cancellation process.

This effort state legislators to address this issue mirrors the actions of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which is also pushing for rules that make it easier for consumers to cancel recurring subscriptions. Both initiatives aim to improve consumer protection and alleviate the frustrations faced gym members when attempting to cancel their memberships.

If this bill passes, it will empower New Jersey consumers and provide them with the convenience and flexibility they deserve when deciding to end their gym memberships.