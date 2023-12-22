New Jersey Considers Financial Aid Requirement for High School Graduation

A bill advanced the Senate Education Committee in New Jersey proposes that high school students must complete a financial aid application for higher education in order to graduate. The aim is to address the growing student financial aid crisis and ensure that students have access to all available options. The bill would require education officials to provide resources for districts, parents, and students on how to complete the application.

While the bill has good intentions, schools in the state are opposing the idea of making the application a prerequisite for graduation. They argue that completing a financial aid application is not directly linked to student performance or achievement and should not be a requirement. Jonathan Pushman, director of government relations for the New Jersey School Boards Association, expressed concerns about setting a precedent and questioned what might come next.

Privacy concerns have also been raised. Some families may view the requirement as an invasion of privacy, especially since it would require them to disclose not only financial information but also their citizenship status. To address these concerns, the bill allows students to opt out of the requirement signing a waiver, either themselves if they are at least 18 years old or their parent or guardian.

The bill has garnered support, with an Assembly version clearing the full house in June. However, it remains to be seen whether the requirement will be implemented and how it will be received students, families, and schools in New Jersey.

In conclusion, the proposed financial aid requirement for high school graduation in New Jersey aims to address the student financial aid crisis but has faced opposition from schools and raised concerns about privacy.