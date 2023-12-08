Financial Support from Parents Becomes Common among Adult Children

A recent survey conducted USA TODAY has revealed that a significant number of adult children are receiving financial assistance from their parents during these challenging economic times. The survey, which involved 5,000 parents across 36 states with adult children between the ages of 22 and 40, found that 65% of parents provide some level of financial support to their older offspring.

In the state of New Jersey, parents are particularly supportive of their adult children, ranking second only to Washington in terms of providing financial assistance. A staggering 72% of parents in New Jersey offer financial support to their grown-up kids, with an average monthly contribution of $583. Furthermore, parents in the state believe that the age of 25 is the ideal time for children to become financially independent, placing New Jersey at the third spot nationwide.

Not only do parents in New Jersey excel in providing monetary aid, but they also lead the way in offering various forms of financial support. From covering bills and entertainment expenses to groceries, transportation, and insurance, parents in the Garden State ranked number one in terms of providing comprehensive assistance to their adult children. Additionally, New Jersey topped the list for parents who are actively helping their children pay off their debts.

Despite the provision of financial aid, the survey revealed that most parents have specific criteria that their children must meet to receive support. These criteria often include requirements such as maintaining employment, attending therapy sessions, and avoiding risky behavior. Thankfully, 84% of parents claimed that providing financial support had not negatively impacted their relationship with their adult children or caused any resentment.

In conclusion, as the economic climate continues to pose challenges, the trend of parents financially supporting their adult children is becoming increasingly common. New Jersey, in particular, stands out as a state where parents are actively helping their children navigate through financial hardships, offering assistance with a range of expenses. Although some conditions may apply, the majority of parents believe that their support has not hindered their relationship with their adult children.