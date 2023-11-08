Bihar Chief Minister Apologizes for Controversial Remarks on Women’s Education and Population Control

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has publicly apologized after facing backlash for his remarks on the importance of women’s education in controlling population growth. The CM expressed his intent to highlight his government’s focus on women’s empowerment and the role of improved literacy in population control. However, his words were criticized for being offensive and unsuitable for public discourse.

The controversy arose when Kumar described, in a rustic manner, how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse. While emphasizing the positive impact of education on fertility rates, the CM’s vivid description sparked outrage among opposition members and women’s rights advocates.

Following the widespread criticism, Kumar issued a public apology, expressing regret for any hurt sentiments caused his remarks. He acknowledged that his words may not have been well received many people and offered a sincere apology.

Despite the apology, opposition members from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded the CM’s resignation. They protested vigorously in both the legislative assembly and council, disrupting proceedings throughout the day. The heated exchange between Kumar and opposition leaders led to allegations and counter-accusations, further escalating tensions.

The controversy caught the attention of the National Commission for Women (NCW), which condemned the chief minister’s language as derogatory and called for strong action. The NCW chairperson, Rekha Sharma, also urged opposition leaders to condemn Kumar’s remarks.

In response to the controversy, various political figures have weighed in. Former chief minister Rabri Devi, from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party, acknowledged that Kumar’s remarks were inappropriate but urged everyone to move forward after his apology. On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi accused the NCW chairperson of being biased and politically motivated.

The aftermath of Kumar’s controversial remarks continues to dominate proceedings in the Bihar legislature, with opposition members demanding expunction of statements and further action against the chief minister. It remains unclear how the situation will unfold, as the tensions between the ruling party and the opposition persist.

