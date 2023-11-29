Controversial Social Media Post Disrupts Academic Activities at NIT

In a recent incident, a National Institute of Technology (NIT) student from Srinagar has been booked for uploading content that has offended the religious sentiments of a particular community. The Srinagar Police have registered a case against the student under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

To combat the dissemination of false information and rumors, the police have urged the public to refrain from falling prey to propaganda spread anti-social elements. They have also assured the public that legal action will be taken against those involved in provocation and instigation.

The Inspector General of Police for Kashmir, Virdi Kumar Birdi, has confirmed the initiation of legal proceedings against the student responsible for sharing the sensitive content. Furthermore, the Cyber Police has taken proactive measures to discourage individuals from sharing provocative and inappropriate content on social media platforms. They have warned that action will be taken against those who are found to be spreading such content.

As a direct consequence of this controversy, academic activities at NIT have been temporarily suspended. The NIT Registrar, Atiq-ur-Rehman, confirmed that examinations were being held and therefore, academic work was suspended for a day. However, he emphasized that the situation was under control, and preparations for the upcoming examinations were underway.

This incident highlights the responsibility that individuals have while using social media platforms. It serves as a reminder that one’s online actions can have serious consequences in the real world, affecting both personal and academic lives. It is important for everyone to exercise caution and sensitivity when sharing content online to prevent the incitement of hate or offense to others’ religious beliefs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What actions have been taken against the NIT student who uploaded the sensitive content?

A: A case has been registered against the student under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, and legal proceedings have been initiated.

Q: What is the stance of the police on spreading rumors and false information?

A: The police have urged the public to refrain from spreading rumors and false information and have assured that legal action will be taken against those involved in provocative acts and instigation.

Q: How has the Cyber Police responded to the situation?

A: The Cyber Police has taken cognizance of the provocative content being shared on social media and has warned against such behavior. They have announced that action will be taken against individuals spreading inappropriate content.

Q: How has the incident affected academic activities at NIT?

A: Academic activities at NIT were temporarily suspended due to the controversy surrounding the sensitive content. However, they will resume the following day as examinations are being held.