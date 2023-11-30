“NIT Srinagar Announces Winter Vacations Amidst Controversy Over Social Media Post”

NIT Srinagar, along with the Islamia College of Science and Commerce, has decided to suspend academic activities and internal examinations after protests erupted over a controversial social media post. As a precautionary measure, NIT Srinagar has announced Winter Vacations starting from today, November 30, with immediate effect.

The protests were triggered a student’s social media post that allegedly hurt religious sentiments. Demands for strict action against the non-local student responsible for the post were raised the protesters. Consequently, the student has been sent home on leave.

In response to the unrest, the students at NIT-Srinagar blocked both entrances of the institution, located in the Nigeen area of the city, while raising slogans within the campus. The situation escalated, leading to the police taking action filing a case against the student for promoting religious enmity between communities.

The controversy didn’t remain limited to NIT Srinagar alone. Protests also took place at Amar Singh College and Islamia College, where videos of the post were widely shared on social media platforms. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdi stated that although the video was not the student’s original content, it was shared from YouTube and contained objectionable material. The police have received a written complaint from the NIT registrar, urging legal action and stating that the content has hurt religious sentiments.

While investigations are ongoing, the decision to suspend academic activities and examinations serves as a precautionary measure to maintain peace and security within the campus. Students are required to vacate both boys and girls hostels immediately.

