Student Booked for Controversial Social Media Post at NIT Srinagar

A student from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has been booked the police for sharing a controversial video on social media, causing a wave of protests among the students. The authorities took swift action after receiving a written complaint from the registrar of NIT, urging them to address the issue.

In response, the Kashmir Inspector General of Police, VK Birdi, stated that they have initiated an investigation into the matter and have taken necessary legal actions. The police were informed about the protest at the NIT campus, and upon further inquiry, it was revealed that the video clip posted the student had deeply hurt the sentiments of the people, particularly religious sentiments.

The video clip in question had been previously shared another YouTuber, which led to its circulation and subsequent backlash. Local students at NIT expressed their outrage organizing protests on Tuesday, locking the college entrances and raising slogans against the non-local student who shared the inflammatory post. The protesters firmly believed that the video had offended the religious sentiments of Muslims.

As a result, the college authorities have sent the non-local student home on leave, while the protesting students demand strict action against him. The incident highlights the power of social media in disseminating content and the responsibility attached to it. NIT Srinagar is taking measures to address this incident and uphold the harmony and religious respect within its campus.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What was the nature of the controversial video shared the student?

A: The article does not provide specific details about the content of the video.

Q: How did the authorities respond to the situation?

A: The authorities at NIT Srinagar promptly filed a complaint with the police, seeking legal action against the student who posted the video.

Q: What actions were taken the protesting students?

A: The protesting students locked the entrances of the college and raised slogans against the student who shared the controversial video.

Q: What measures were taken the college authorities?

A: The non-local student responsible for the video was sent home on leave as the authorities investigate the incident and consider appropriate measures.

Q: What impact does this incident have on the campus environment at NIT Srinagar?

A: The incident emphasizes the need to maintain respect and harmony within the campus community, promoting understanding and valuing religious sentiments.