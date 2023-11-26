Why HMRC is Watching Northern Ireland’s Social Media Influencers

Northern Ireland’s growing community of social media influencers, online traders, and gamers have caught the attention of the tax man’s new AI tracking system. As the holiday season approaches, these individuals are likely to be offered gifts and freebies from businesses in exchange for promoting their goods and experiences on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. However, what influencers may not realize is that HMRC is closely monitoring their activities through its ‘Connect’ system, which can track data from various sources including web browsing, social media, and email records.

HMRC’s goal is to collect £1.2 billion from these savvy social media personalities to help fill a £32 billion hole in the UK government’s finances. By targeting individuals and businesses in the gig economy, including influencers, HMRC aims to combat tax evasion and avoidance more effectively analyzing an enormous amount of data in a shorter amount of time. This new AI-powered system allows them to identify potential cases of non-compliance, saving valuable human resources.

The gifting system between brands and influencers is a cornerstone of successful influencer marketing campaigns. Brands select influencers whose online presence aligns with their product and offer them gifts or payments for featuring their offerings on social media. The costs incurred the brand, such as the product and the influencer’s rate for each post, are outweighed the potential revenue generated from increased sales.

However, HMRC expects influencers to declare these gifts as part of their earnings, just like any other form of income. Whether it is a gifted hotel stay or a bag of cosmetics, these items are considered as earnings that must be accounted for. Influencers are required to disclose when they have received items as gifts within the last 12 months using the hashtag #ad in their posts. HMRC’s AI system helps enforce these rules and ensures that influencers properly declare their earnings.

Notably, compliance with these regulations within the influencer market remains a challenge. In Northern Ireland, in particular, there is a lack of adherence to proper declaration practices, making it an area of interest for HMRC.

In conclusion, while gifting and receiving freebies may seem harmless, it is crucial for influencers to remember their obligations to declare these items as income. HMRC’s AI tracking system is actively monitoring influencers’ activities and ensuring compliance with tax regulations. Transparency and compliance are vital for not only influencing ethical practices but also maintaining trust between influencers, brands, and consumers.