NIQ Utilizes TikTok Shop to Track Sales Performance

NielsenIQ, also known as NIQ, has recently begun measuring sales on TikTok Shop, providing valuable data for its clients through Rakuten and Omnisales. Despite shoppable social content having limited success in the United States, TikTok Shop has already gained popularity with 200,000 merchants and 100,000 signups for its affiliate program. This new venture has attracted major players such as Benefit Cosmetics, Tarte Cosmetics, and K18, who have seen significant sales increases since joining the platform.

For instance, Tarte has experienced a threefold increase in sales on TikTok Shop after adding the shopping feature to its older content. Similarly, skin care brand Dieux witnessed an 80 percent increase in revenues when a video of its hero moisturizer, Instant Angel, gained traction.

According to early findings from NIQ, beauty products accounted for 84 percent of sales on TikTok Shop, followed food and household care at 12 percent and 4 percent respectively. The top product categories on the platform include facial skin care, cologne and perfume, lip cosmetics, body lotions and treatments, and deodorant.

John Busardo, Senior Vice President and Beauty and Over the Counter Vertical Lead at NIQ, emphasized the importance of understanding product performance on TikTok Shop. He stated, “TikTok Shop is a rapidly growing platform, and brands and retailers need to understand how their products are performing on it. Our new measurement will provide them with the insights they need to make informed decisions about their TikTok Shop strategies.”

This collaboration between NIQ and TikTok Shop serves as a testament to the increasing prominence of social commerce. With the ability to track sales and analyze product performance, brands and retailers can gain valuable insights to optimize their presence on the platform.

Sources:

– NielsenIQ (NIQ)

– TikTok Shop