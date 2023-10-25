New Social Media Guidelines for Nintendo Hardware and Software Spark Controversy and Potential Challenges for Content Creators

Nintendo has recently unveiled updated social media guidelines that have raised concerns among content creators and companies. These guidelines introduce new restrictions on how content creators can discuss and share images and videos of Nintendo’s hardware and software. While some of the guidelines seem reasonable, such as prohibiting false claims of sponsorship or affiliation with Nintendo, others have sparked controversy.

One of the most notable changes is the restriction on sharing videos and images of games without creative input or commentary. Creators who produce Let’s Play videos or walkthroughs without accompanying commentary may see their content taken down. This could impact the gaming community, as many content creators rely on Let’s Play videos to engage with their audience and showcase gameplay experiences.

Modders, who often modify Nintendo hardware and software, may also face challenges under the new guidelines. Nintendo aims to crack down on unlawful, infringing, and inappropriate content, including modified Nintendo products. This move not only targets piracy and cheating but also limits discussions on emulation, especially for older titles that are no longer available through official channels.

Furthermore, these guidelines could potentially hinder companies like Analogue, known for producing retro-focused gaming consoles. Devices like the upcoming Analogue 3D, capable of playing Nintendo 64 games, would violate the guidelines. This limitation could significantly impact the online promotion and availability of such consoles.

Although these changes may be unpopular among some players and content creators, compliance with the guidelines is necessary to avoid takedowns and maintain a positive relationship with Nintendo.

