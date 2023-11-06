Nintendo Switch OLED Model Features Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle

Nintendo has unveiled an exciting new bundle for gaming enthusiasts just in time for the holiday season. Launching on November 19, the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch OLED model will be packaged with the immensely popular crossover fighter, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

As part of their holiday lineup, Nintendo is offering a range of attractive bundles to cater to different preferences. In addition to the aforementioned bundle, the company is also launching the Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons packages, allowing fans to enjoy the beloved game on the go. Furthermore, the Nintendo Switch – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle, which includes three months of Nintendo Switch Online, promises an immersive racing experience for gamers. For those seeking a dynamic gaming experience with friends, Nintendo is releasing a bundle of the Red & Blue Joy-Cons, accompanied a digital copy of Super Mario Party.

With the release of these exciting bundles, Nintendo is ensuring that gamers have a variety of options to choose from based on their preferences. The console bundles are already available for purchase, while the controller bundle with the Red & Blue Joy-Cons and Super Mario Party will be released on November 10.

Whether you are a fan of action-packed crossover battles, virtual life simulations, high-speed racing, or multiplayer fun, Nintendo has something to offer every gamer this holiday season. Get ready for an immersive gaming experience with the Nintendo Switch OLED model and these exciting bundles.

FAQs

1. When will the Nintendo Switch OLED model bundle with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate be available?

The bundle will be available for purchase starting from November 19.

2. What other bundles are being offered Nintendo for the holiday season?

Alongside the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle, Nintendo is also launching the Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons packages, the Nintendo Switch – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle, and a bundle of the Red & Blue Joy-Cons with Super Mario Party.

3. Are the console bundles and the controller bundle currently available?

Yes, the console bundles are available now, and the controller package will be released on November 10.