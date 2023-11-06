Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle Includes Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

As the holiday season approaches, Nintendo has just announced an exciting new bundle for fans of the popular Nintendo Switch console. Set to launch on November 19, the bundle will feature the highly anticipated OLED model of the handheld-console hybrid along with the beloved crossover fighter, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

This bundle is just one of many exciting offerings from Nintendo this holiday season. In addition to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle, fans can also look forward to the Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons package, available for $200, and the Nintendo Switch – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle, priced at $300 and including three months of Nintendo Switch Online.

Furthermore, Nintendo is releasing a controller bundle consisting of the Red & Blue Joy-Cons and a digital copy of Super Mario Party for $100. The console bundles mentioned above are already available for purchase, while the controller package is set to release on November 10.

With these fantastic deals and bundles, Nintendo enthusiasts have a variety of options to choose from this holiday season. Whether you’re an avid Super Smash Bros. fan or an Animal Crossing aficionado, these bundles provide a great opportunity to enhance your gaming experience or give the perfect gift to a loved one.

FAQ:

Q: What is included in the Nintendo Switch OLED bundle?

A: The Nintendo Switch OLED bundle includes the OLED model of the console along with the game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Q: When will the bundle be available?

A: The bundle is set to launch on November 19.

Q: Can you provide more details about the other Nintendo Switch bundles?

A: Certainly! There is the Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons package available for $200, the Nintendo Switch – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for $300 (including three months of Nintendo Switch Online), and the Red & Blue Joy-Con controller bundle with a digital copy of Super Mario Party for $100.

Q: When will the Red & Blue Joy-Con controller bundle be released?

A: The controller bundle will be released on November 10.