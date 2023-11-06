Nintendo Unveils Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle for the Switch OLED

Nintendo is set to release an exciting new bundle for fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The company has given its OLED Switch console a Smash Bros.-themed makeover, offering a unique and stylish design for gamers.

Unlike the previous Smash Bros.-inspired Switch, which featured a dock adorned with detailed illustrations of beloved fighters like Mario and Link, this bundle includes a plain black dock. Nevertheless, the gray Joy-Cons that come with the console prominently display the game’s logo, adding a touch of flair to the device.

Priced at $349.99, the Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle offers excellent value for money. Purchasers not only receive the redesigned Switch OLED model but also a full game download of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, providing endless hours of fighting fun. Additionally, the bundle includes three months of Nintendo Switch Online’s Individual membership, enabling players to challenge friends and compete online.

Gamers can get their hands on this exciting bundle starting November 19th. It will be available at select retailers and the official My Nintendo Store. With its upgraded OLED screen and exclusive Super Smash Bros. content, this bundle is sure to be a hit among Nintendo enthusiasts.

