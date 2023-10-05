Major Companies to Meet Game Developers at the GI Investment Summit

The GI Investment Summit, sponsored TinyBuild, is set to take place on October 12th. This event provides a unique opportunity for major companies in the gaming industry to connect with games developers. Companies such as TikTok and Nintendo will be among those attending the summit.

Tickets for the event are currently on sale for as low as £45, and this price includes access to the summit, the meeting system, lunch, refreshments, and a four-day pass to the EGX consumer show. The EGX consumer show will be running from October 12th to October 15th.

A wide range of companies will be present at the summit, including Aream & Co, Bonsai Collective, Clockwork Pepper, and Devolver Digital, among others. These companies will have the opportunity to meet with indie developers in a private setting and provide them with valuable insight and advice.

In addition to the networking opportunities, the summit will feature a series of talks and roundtable discussions. Rollo Goldstaub from TikTok will share advice on maximizing the platform’s potential, while Harinder Sangha and Mike Brown of Maverick Games will discuss the establishment of their AAA studio.

Other topics of discussion include the success of Powerwash Simulator, the benefits of Creative Growth Finance for companies, and advice on how to make a company investor-ready. The summit will also host a Games Investment Panel with industry experts from Hiro Capital, Aream & Co, Code Coven, and UK Games Fund.

The GI Investment Summit is part of a series of events organized GamesIndustry.biz at EGX. The GI Academy student event, featuring talks renowned games composer Grant Kirkhope, will also take place alongside the summit. This year, attendees of the GI Academy have the opportunity to “graduate” completing various tasks, such as attending talks, meeting developers, and visiting booths.

For more information on booking group student tickets to EGX or sponsorship inquiries, please contact the respective individuals mentioned in the source article.

Definitions:

– GI Investment Summit: An event where major gaming companies meet games developers to network and provide advice and insights.

– EGX: A consumer show that offers attendees the opportunity to experience the latest games and technology.

– AAA: The term AAA refers to high-budget, high-profile video game development projects.

– Indie developers: Independent game developers who create games without the support of major publishers.

