Get Ready for Huge Savings on the Nintendo Switch OLED!

Are you in the market for a great deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED? Look no further than Monoprice, where you can save a whopping $60 off the retail price. This incredible offer allows you to grab the Switch OLED for just $290, making it the ideal holiday gift for yourself or a loved one.

The Switch OLED comes in two stunning options: one with white Joy-Cons and another with Neon Red/Blue Joy-Cons. Both models are eligible for this amazing discount, so you can choose the one that suits your style.

For an even better offer, Dell is currently giving away free $75 gift cards when you purchase the Switch OLED with white Joy-Cons. This means you not only get the console at a discounted price, but you also receive extra credit that can be used towards your next purchase. We suggest considering a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, an essential accessory for every Switch owner.

While you’re at Dell, don’t forget to explore their range of select Switch games, PS5 games and accessories, and Xbox games and accessories. Speaking of Xbox, Dell is offering an incredible deal on the Xbox Series X, including a $75 gift card. This is a fantastic opportunity to upgrade your gaming setup or purchase the perfect holiday gift for a gaming enthusiast.

New Special-Edition Nintendo Switch OLED

If you’re a fan of Super Mario, you’ll be excited to learn about the recently released Mario Red Nintendo Switch OLED. This special-edition console launched last month, alongside a range of holiday bundles such as the Mario Kart Switch bundle and two Animal Crossing-themed Switch Lite bundles. Additionally, Nintendo is set to release a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch OLED bundle for $350 on November 19.

With so many great deals and bundles available, there has never been a better time to purchase a Nintendo Switch OLED. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to save big this holiday season. Check out our Nintendo Switch buying guide for more information on the best deals and bundles available. Happy gaming!

FAQ



Absolutely! The products mentioned in this article were independently chosen our editors. GameSpot may receive a share of the revenue if you purchase anything featured on our site.