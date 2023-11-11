Get Ready for Incredible Black Friday Deals on Nintendo Switch!

The much-awaited Black Friday event is almost here, and Nintendo fans are in for a treat! This year’s Black Friday is offering some fantastic deals on Nintendo Switch games, controllers, and even consoles. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newbie to the Nintendo world, now is the perfect time to grab some incredible savings.

What’s On Offer?

Nintendo has already kick-started the Black Friday madness with their official deals. You can currently get a bundle of Super Mario Party and a pair of red and blue Joy-Con controllers for an unbeatable price of $100. If that’s not enough, starting November 19, a new Nintendo Switch OLED bundle featuring Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and a subscription to Switch Online will hit the shelves at just $350. Alongside this, you have the option of the popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch bundle for $300 and a pair of Nintendo Switch Lite consoles bundled with Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Huge Game Discounts

Nintendo fans will be thrilled to know that the company is also slashing prices on several big-name games. Classics like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Super Mario Odyssey will see a $20 price reduction. Additionally, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze will be available at a $30 discount. These incredible game deals will surely keep you entertained throughout the upcoming holiday season.

Other Exciting Offers

Apart from the official Nintendo deals, various retailers are offering their own discounts as well. From exclusive game titles to accessories like 8BitDo controllers, Hori Split Pad Pro, and even a Zelda-themed Switch grip, there is something for everyone. So, be sure to keep an eye out for these incredible deals.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a major shopping event that occurs the day after Thanksgiving in the United States. In 2023, Black Friday falls on November 24th.

2. Where can I find the best Nintendo Switch deals on Black Friday?

You can find the best Nintendo Switch deals on Black Friday at major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop. Be sure to check their websites or visit their physical stores to avail of the amazing discounts.

3. Are these deals available internationally?

While the deals mentioned in this article are specifically for the United States, it is common for retailers in other countries to offer similar discounts on Black Friday. Check with local retailers or online marketplaces in your region for the best deals.

4. Can I expect more deals closer to Black Friday?

Yes! As Black Friday approaches, more retailers will announce their deals and discounts. Keep an eye on gaming news websites, retailer websites, and social media channels for the latest updates on Nintendo Switch deals.

Now that you’re armed with all the information, get ready to dive into the world of Nintendo Switch with incredible savings this Black Friday! Happy gaming!