New Nintendo Switch Deals Revealed for Black Friday 2023

Nintendo lovers, get ready for some exciting news! Nintendo has just announced its lineup of official Black Friday 2023 Switch deals, and they are absolutely incredible. While there are the usual price cuts on Nintendo Switch-exclusive games, the real highlight is the new Nintendo Switch OLED bundle.

The Nintendo Switch OLED bundle is truly a game-changer. Packed with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate-themed Joy-Con controllers, a digital copy of the game, and a three-month Switch Online membership, this bundle is a must-have for any Nintendo fan. And the best part is, it will be available at a discounted price of $350, making it an irresistible deal.

But that’s not all. Nintendo is also offering a rare deal on Switch Joy-Con controllers. Starting November 10, you can grab Super Mario Party along with a pair of Neon Red/Blue Joy-Con for just $100, down from the original price of $140. This is the perfect opportunity to expand your Joy-Con collection and invite more friends to join in on the fun of Super Mario Party.

And let’s not forget about the standalone video game discounts. Nintendo is slashing prices $20 on popular titles such as Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Super Mario Odyssey. This is the perfect time to complete your game collection or try out new games that you’ve been eyeing.

You can find these fantastic deals at major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. Be sure to mark your calendars and keep an eye out for the specific dates when the price cuts will go live. And if you need any help deciding which Nintendo Switch console to buy, don’t forget to check out our detailed buying guide.

This Black Friday, treat yourself or your loved ones to the gift of Nintendo gaming. With these amazing deals, you won’t want to miss out on the fun and excitement that Nintendo Switch has to offer.

