New Nintendo Black Friday Bundles and Game Discounts Announced

Nintendo fans, get ready for some exciting Black Friday deals! Nintendo has just revealed their latest bundles and game discounts that will surely make your holiday season merrier. One of the most anticipated bundles is the Nintendo Switch OLED + Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle. Priced at $349.99, this bundle includes the console itself, a digital download of the critically acclaimed Smash Ultimate, and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. This is a great opportunity for those who missed out on the limited Smash Ultimate Joy-Con to finally own them.

In addition to the Smash Bros. bundle, Nintendo is also releasing the Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle. With this bundle, you get a digital copy of Super Mario Party, although it’s worth noting that it doesn’t come with a physical cartridge. However, with a price tag of $99.99, you can save around $40 on the entire bundle. It’s an excellent deal for Mario Party fans and those looking for some multiplayer fun.

But that’s not all! Nintendo is offering fantastic discounts on a variety of games starting from November 19, 2023. Popular titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Super Mario Odyssey will be available for $39.99, with savings of up to $20. For just $29.99, you can grab games such as Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, and Minecraft Legends: Deluxe Edition, saving up to $30. Additionally, the party game Everybody 1-2-Switch will be available for a discounted price of $19.99, saving you $10.

These exclusive Black Friday deals and discounts are perfect for gamers on a budget and those looking for great holiday gifts. Don’t miss out on these opportunities to snag some fantastic games at discounted prices. Let us know in the comments and on social media which deals have caught your attention and what you hope to find in your stocking this holiday season!

FAQ

1. When will the Nintendo Switch OLED + Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle be available?

The bundle will be available on November 19, 2023, both in physical stores and on the MyNintendo website.

2. Is the Super Mario Party + Red & Blue Joy-Con Bundle a physical or digital copy of the game?

The bundle includes a digital copy of Super Mario Party, so you won’t receive a physical cartridge.

3. Are there any discounts on games?

Yes, starting from November 19, 2023, Nintendo is offering discounts on various games including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Super Mario Odyssey.