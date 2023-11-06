Nintendo Unveils Black Friday Deals with Exciting Bundles and Discounts

Nintendo has recently announced its official deals for the upcoming Black Friday shopping season. While individual retailers may offer their own promotions, Nintendo’s offerings are expected to be available widely. This year, Nintendo presents a range of enticing bundles for Black Friday, including the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch OLED bundle. Priced at $350, this bundle includes the game alongside a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership – a fantastic deal considering that the OLED version alone usually retails for the same price.

For those who prefer the handheld experience, Nintendo is also offering two Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch Lite bundles. These bundles, priced at $200 each, come with charming designs inspired the popular game and include a digital version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In addition to the bundles, Nintendo has announced several game discounts. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Super Mario Odyssey will all be available for $40. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, and Minecraft Legends will be priced at $30. Furthermore, Everybody 1-2-Switch will be on sale for just $20.

As for Canadian customers, there are rumors that Metroid Dread, Mario Strikers: Battle League, and Nintendo Switch Sports will also receive discounts, although it remains to be seen if this applies exclusively to the Great White North.

These exciting deals will officially go live on November 19, although some retailers may already have stock available prior to this date. Whether you’re a Nintendo fan or searching for the perfect holiday gift, these Black Friday deals provide fantastic opportunities to save on popular games and consoles.

FAQs

1. Where can I find Nintendo’s Black Friday deals?

Nintendo’s Black Friday deals will be available at select retailers and the official My Nintendo Store.

2. Do these deals apply worldwide?

While most deals are expected to be available globally, specific promotions may vary region.

3. When will the discounts start?

The deals will officially begin on November 19, although some retailers may offer them slightly earlier.

4. Are these bundles limited edition?

While Nintendo has not specified whether these bundles are limited edition, availability may be limited, so it’s advisable to act quickly.