Introducing the Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle

As the holiday season approaches and gift shopping kicks into high gear, Nintendo has unveiled an exciting new bundle for gamers. The Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle combines Nintendo’s popular platform fighter, their latest console, and a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online, all in one package. This highly anticipated bundle will be available just in time for this year’s Black Friday shopping event.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle was announced via Nintendo’s official Twitter account and showcased on their website. It is set to launch on November 19, 2023, at a retail price of $349.99 USD. The bundle includes a Nintendo Switch OLED with a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate-themed design, a copy of the hit game (although it’s unclear if the Fighters Pass DLC is included), and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. According to Nintendo, this bundle offers a savings of approximately $68 USD, which more than covers the cost of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Throughout 2023, Nintendo has been releasing a slew of highly acclaimed titles, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Pikmin 4. There are also exciting upcoming releases such as the remakes of Super Mario RPG and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, as well as new titles like Mario Vs. Donkey Kong and Princess Peach: Showtime!. Furthermore, there are rumors circulating about a potential new Switch model in 2024.

Regardless of these future possibilities, the Nintendo Switch remains a fantastic gaming platform with an impressive library of software. If you’re considering getting a Switch OLED, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle is an excellent choice. Stay tuned for more exciting Black Friday deals coming your way this month.

FAQ

What is included in the Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle?

The bundle includes a Nintendo Switch OLED with a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate-themed design, a copy of the game, and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.

When will the bundle be available for purchase?

The Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle will launch on November 19, 2023.

How much does the bundle cost?

The bundle is priced at $349.99 USD.

Does the bundle include the Fighters Pass DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

It is currently unclear if the Fighters Pass DLC is included in the bundle.

Sources:

Nintendo – https://www.nintendo.com/