Nintendo Launches Exciting Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle for Black Friday 2023

Nintendo has announced an enticing bundle for gamers just in time for the upcoming Black Friday 2023. The company has brought together Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, their latest console, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online membership in one exciting package – the Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle.

The bundle, priced at $349.99 USD, will be available at participating retailers starting from November 19, 2023. It includes a special Super Smash Bros. Ultimate-themed Nintendo Switch OLED console, a copy of the game itself (although it remains unclear if the Fighters Pass DLC is included), and a 3-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. According to Nintendo, buyers will save approximately $68 USD with this bundle.

Nintendo has already had a fantastic year in 2023 with the release of highly anticipated titles such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Pikmin 4, among others. And there is more excitement to come, including the remakes of Super Mario RPG and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, as well as new titles like Mario Vs. Donkey Kong and Princess Peach: Showtime!. There are even rumors of a new Switch model coming in 2024.

While we wait for further details, the Nintendo Switch still stands as a great gaming platform with a vast library of exceptional games. The combination of the Switch OLED and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in this bundle makes it an excellent choice for gaming enthusiasts. Be sure to keep an eye out for more exciting Black Friday deals this month.

